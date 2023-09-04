



Crystal Orderson speaks to Christopher Day, Senior Research Analyst at Euromonitor International about latest market research which shows that Gen Z (anyone born between 1997 and 2012) are consuming less alcohol per day than previous generations as they're being more selective of where and when they decide to indulge with a drink.

Listen to why below.

Day says that Gen Z is ushering in a culture shift with mindful drinking, sober curiosity and dry parties since this group of people are choosing to consume less alcohol on a daily basis.

RELATED: THE 'SOBER CURIOUS' TREND: WHAT IS IT AND WHY'S IT ON THE RISE?

He adds that Gen Z enjoy alcoholic beverages when they schedule to do so.

Day says for Gen Z, it's not about drinking to get buzzed on a random Tuesday or to unwind with a glass of something after a tough day at work, but to actively enjoy what they're drinking.

Because of these reasons, Gen Z are also choosing to drink (when they plan to) premium quality alcoholic beverages since they're not drinking often, they're not consuming on a budget.

The shift in Gen Z's drinking pattern is due to the generation making healthier choices for their lifestyle combined with COVID-19 making alcohol inaccessible.

RELATED: HUGE SPIKE IN SALES OF NON-ALCOHOLIC 'BOOZE' DURING LOCKDOWN

There's also been an increase in non-alcoholic beer sales over the past two years.

Day attributes this spike to the alcohol ban during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says that for the South African drinks market, this means there's more growth for alcohol brands to become more innovative and sustainable with the products they're making when targeting specific consumer groups like Gen Z.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gen Z ushering in a new era of mindful drinking, sober curiosity and dry parties