Women like bakkies too! Here are the top 10 most searched for cars by SA women
As it turns out, women like big bakkies more than men do!
AutoTrader’s latest report reveals that three bakkies made the top 10 list of the most viewed cars by women.
The Toyota Hilux 2.8GB-6 came in second place, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak placed ninth and the Ford Ranger XL placed 10th among the favourites for women.
RELATED: SA's beloved Toyota Hilux now costs more than R1 million
This is in comparison to the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger Wildtrak which are on the list of the most viewed cars by both genders.
While this may come as a surprise to some, South African women’s interest in bakkies is in line with global trends.
Earlier this year, the Ford Ranger came out on top in the 4x4 category when 1st for Women polled the Women's World Car of the Year.
RELATED: And the SA Car of the year is...
AutoTrader's top 10 most viewed car variants by women are as follows:
-
Volkswagen Polo 1.0TSI
-
Toyota Hilux 2.8GB-6
-
Volkswagen Golf GTI
-
Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4
-
Volkswagen Polo GTI
-
BMW 3 Series 320i
-
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200
-
Volkswagen Golf R
-
Ford Ranger Wildtrak
-
Ford Ranger XL
RELATED: SA's 20 best selling vehicles for May
This article first appeared on 947 : Women like bakkies too! Here are the top 10 most searched for cars by SA women
