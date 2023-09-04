Gift of the Givers assists Johannesburg fire victims with food and clothing





Mandy Wiener speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder of Gift of the Givers (Skip to 24:34)

Over 70 people have died, and hundreds have been displaced after a five-story building caught alight in Johannesburg.

Gift of the Givers has been on the ground providing aid to those in need after the devastating blaze.

They have been providing hot meals, blankets, water, energy bars and drinks, clothing and mattresses to the victims of the fire.

Sooliman says that roughly 280 people are staying in shelters but there are many that were reluctant and chose not to.

While they may have shelter for now, this is only temporary, and they do not really have many options when they have to leave.

They initially asked for 72 hours to look after them, but they have asked for it to be extended to Thursday. From Thursday we do not know what is going to happen. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

Many of these people are foreign nationals so Sooliman says it is highly unlikely that they will be settled somewhere by the state.

Outside of this, their only options would be to live in an informal settlement, move into another hijacked building, or leave the country.

