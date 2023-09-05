Electricity Minister to deliver load shedding update





JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to update the country on the performance of the electricity grid on Tuesday morning.

This happened on the back of a sudden leap to Stage 6 load shedding.

The power utility said the severe stage of load shedding is due to planned maintenance and the loss of two generation units on Monday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said since Sunday, generating units at both Kriel and Medupi power stations had to be taken offline for repairs.

“In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service. The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”

