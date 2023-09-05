Electricity Minister to deliver load shedding update
JOHANNESBURG – The Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to update the country on the performance of the electricity grid on Tuesday morning.
This happened on the back of a sudden leap to Stage 6 load shedding.
The power utility said the severe stage of load shedding is due to planned maintenance and the loss of two generation units on Monday.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said since Sunday, generating units at both Kriel and Medupi power stations had to be taken offline for repairs.
“In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service. The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Electricity Minister to deliver load shedding update
5 people injured in Braamfontein gas explosion
Officials said that Egoli Gas employees were carrying out maintenance work on a pipeline on Bertha and De Korte streets when an explosion occurred.Read More
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'
Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.Read More
Joburg residents urged to avoid Braamfontein as EMS respond to another fire
It’s understood that an Egoli gas truck caught alight near Bertha and De Korte streets.Read More
New app rates companies on how they treat black people
GrindTea is a peer-to-peer platform that rates workplaces based on how they treat women and black people.Read More
Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs
Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people.Read More
[WATCH] Car wash worker MIA after crashing customer's VW Golf GTI
The incident happened at Ivory Park in Tembisa.Read More
Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday explained the current ramp-up to stage six load shedding was due to increased planned maintenance, combined with unplanned generation trips on MondayRead More
Law enforcement officials pounce on hijacked Joburg buildings
The City of Joburg inspection follows last week's fire in Marshalltown, in the metro’s CBD, that claimed the lives of almost 80 people.Read More
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More