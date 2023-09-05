Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup





With the Rugby World Cup kicking off on Friday (8 September), many of us couldn't get that last-minute flight to France to support our boys in green and gold BUT we can support them by wearing our home team's colours.

This year's Bok jerseys are particularly sought after since they include the newly designed collection that launched earlier this year for the Rugby World Cup.

The new Nike-designed Springbok jersey includes a traditional collar with the underside of the collar giving a nod to the South African flag with the phrase “Stronger Forever” inscribed on the inside collar paying homage to the Springbok's motto, "Stronger Together".

Struggling to find a Bok jersey or t-shirt? Here's a list of where you can get them in stores and online:

Sportsmans Warehouse

Price: R1399.90

The store has a personalised option for you to inscribe a name and number onto the tee.

(AND temporary face tattoos for R59.90 if you're feeling extra.)

Cape Union Mart

Price: ranges from R399 to R999

This collection has been created in collaboration with Magents and all proceeds go to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Bash

Price: R1399.95 for jerseys while fan tees start at R899.95

Superbalist

Price: R999

Replica jerseys, polos, caps, and flag pins from SARU are 'coming soon' according to their website but t-shirts, singlets, polo shirts and key rings are available to purchase.

Les Bleus open the World Cup on Friday when they face three-time winners New Zealand at the Stade de France. Our boys in green and gold kick off their first game on Sunday, 10 September - here's to cheering from the sidelines in your green and gold!

