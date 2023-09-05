Freddie Mercury would've been 77 today. Fans honour him decades after his death





Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara; 5 September 1946 – 24 November 1991) was a British singer and songwriter who achieved worldwide fame as the lead vocalist and pianist of the rock band Queen.

Mercury would've been 77 years old today but his death isn't stopping his fans and loved ones from celebrating him or his epic musical legacy.

While fans, celebs and industry giants pay birthday tributes to the singer on X (AKA, Twitter), the singer's ex-fiancé, Mary Austin, will also auction off his personal belongings through the Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own auction on Wednesday, 6 September.

All proceeds are set to go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Elton John, who was one of Mercury's closest friends in the industry, penned a lengthy statement as he looked back at the life of his dear friend.

"I miss Freddie to this day," the singer said. "He was a wonderful friend - more full of love and life than anyone I've ever met - as well as a brilliant performer whose music has inspired and thrilled millions."

John also expressed his gratitude to Austin for choosing his foundation as the recipient of the proceeds from his gift to the late singer. The "Rocket Man" hitmaker says the money will help him and his foundation continue their fight against AIDS across the globe.

