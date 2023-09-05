Don't bank on it: Most South Africans unhappy with their bank
Nathalie Schooling is the CEO of Nlightencx and she joins John Maytham to consider consumer trust in South African banks.
It's a 'grudge purchase'.
That's how Schooling describes our relationship with our banks.
Of those they polled recently, only 24% of people said they liked doing business with their banks.
50% of people we polled said they'd actually changed banks because of unhappy experiences with their bank.Nathalie Schooling, CEO - Nlightencx
Schooling says in South Africa, with the advent of the digitisation of banks and the 'new kids on the block', older banking institutions are going to have to up their game.
I think the more traditional banks are really going to feel the pinch.Nathalie Schooling, CEO - Nlightencx
A bank that truly wants to differentiate themselves in the customer experience can really make great strides in grabbing market share.Nathalie Schooling, CEO - Nlightencx
Schooling says those who do choose to change banks, often do so in favour of a smaller, cheaper and more digitally savvy alternative.
She adds that there are still an awful lot of us who choose to stay with a bank, even if we are unhappy with the service we receive.
People are three times more likely to get divorced than change banks.Nathalie Schooling, CEO - Nlightencx
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Don't bank on it: Most South Africans unhappy with their bank
Source : https://www.resbank.co.za/content/dam/sarb/what-we-do/banknotes-and-coin/2023/SARB%20Currency%20Booklet.pdf
