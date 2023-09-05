Former Smash Mouth front man Steve Harwell dies at 56
Smash Mouth founder Steve Harwell has passed away at the age of 56.
A representative confirmed to CBS News that he died from acute liver failure on Monday (4 September).
Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom.' Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 4, 2023
Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the… pic.twitter.com/qZDliiIl30
The vocalist, whose band was best known for hits like Walkin’ on the Sun and All Star, had been in hospice care.
"He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably.”
Smash Mouth sold over 10 million albums worldwide with multiple number-one singles.
Harwell retired from the band in 2021.
This article first appeared on 947 : Former Smash Mouth front man Steve Harwell dies at 56
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Steve-Harwell.jpg
