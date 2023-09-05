Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
5 people injured in Braamfontein gas explosion Officials said that Egoli Gas employees were carrying out maintenance work on a pipeline on Bertha and De Korte streets when an ex... 5 September 2023 5:15 PM
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption' Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023. 5 September 2023 4:47 PM
Joburg residents urged to avoid Braamfontein as EMS respond to another fire It’s understood that an Egoli gas truck caught alight near Bertha and De Korte streets. 5 September 2023 4:21 PM
View all Local
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years. 5 September 2023 11:37 AM
'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe... 5 September 2023 8:13 AM
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, r... 4 September 2023 7:37 AM
View all Politics
Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people. 5 September 2023 2:28 PM
Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday explained the current ramp-up to stage six load shedding was due to incre... 5 September 2023 1:20 PM
Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding As we creep back into higher stages of loadshedding, the City of Cape Town has ambitious plans to improve the electricity supply. 5 September 2023 8:32 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname Relebogile Mabotja kicks off the first episode of her new series on things you can do at Home Affairs . 5 September 2023 4:18 PM
[WATCH] Parents on the sideline? Do not be a pushy cheerleader for your child The pressure some parents put on their kids makes it harder for them to have freedom to learn. 5 September 2023 2:12 PM
Four common reasons why visa applications are denied Visa application processes can be strenuous and costly. 5 September 2023 1:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Four South Africans join the Rugby World Cup match official panel Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker join the officials panel for a third consecutive time. 5 September 2023 3:12 PM
Bavuma to lead Proteas side at Cricket World Cup in India Proteas white-ball coach, Rob Walter, named a familiar squad, with the only surprise being the inclusion of seamer, Gerald Coetzee... 5 September 2023 12:34 PM
Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup With kickoff on Friday, let your inner gees match your outside with a green and gold tee to support the Springboks. 5 September 2023 9:18 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo' Yes, this doggo was having a ball. 5 September 2023 12:23 PM
Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2! The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2. 5 September 2023 10:45 AM
Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today. 5 September 2023 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence. 5 September 2023 1:31 PM
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying. 5 September 2023 12:31 PM
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'. 5 September 2023 12:13 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman

5 September 2023 10:32 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Michael Keaton

Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today.

Yes, it's Michael Keaton's 72nd birthday, today!

But, did you know... the actor's real name is actually, Michael John Douglas? Yip, Michael Keaton is his professional name - when you're an actor, you can have two names, apparently.

Known for leading roles in a wide variety of genre films, Keaton has received numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards and nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.

Keaton gained early recognition for his comedic roles in 'Night Shift' (1982), 'Mr. Mom' (1983), and 'Beetlejuice' (1988).

But the actor gained wider stardom portraying DC Comics superhero Batman/Bruce Wayne in 'Batman' (1989) and 'Batman Returns' (1992).

Let's take a look at this and some of Keaton's other leading roles.

Batman

Batman Returns

Beetlejuice

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Birdman

American Assassin

Mr. Mom

The Founder

Multiplicity

So, what's Micheal Keaton doing now... it seems as if the actor is celebrating his birthday beach-side, living his best life.


This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman




5 September 2023 10:32 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Michael Keaton

More from Entertainment

Image source: Screengrab from video

[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo'

5 September 2023 12:23 PM

Yes, this doggo was having a ball.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IFK_OB8X30

Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2!

5 September 2023 10:45 AM

The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freddie Mercury wax figurine at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. © radub85/123rf.com

Freddie Mercury would've been 77 today. Fans honour him decades after his death

5 September 2023 9:59 AM

Mercury's life and career are being remembered decades after his death as the world marks his what would have been 77th birthday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Smash Mouth footman, Steve Harwell. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Moonty

Former Smash Mouth front man Steve Harwell dies at 56

5 September 2023 9:34 AM

The vocalist suffered acute liver failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A video of late rapper Costa Titch was posted to his Instagram stories. Photo: X/@TheOneAgent1 (screenshot)

Mzansi freaks out after Costa Titch account posts live video

5 September 2023 8:52 AM

The video making the rounds on X shows Costa Titch sharing a meal with friends at a restaurant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from https://www.bu.edu/articles/2023/real-name-barbie-oppenheimer/

Meet Barbie Oppenheimer: The real-life version of a viral hashtag

4 September 2023 12:55 PM

Yes! Someone is actually named Barbie Oppenheimer... and yes, she's seen both movies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from YouTube @TikToker channel

'What in the TikTok is going on?' Bottle-smashing is going viral...

4 September 2023 12:31 PM

Bottle-smashing is going viral on TikTok. What is it all about? There are certainly mixed reactions on the internet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Video sreengrab taken from @Diplo on X/Twitter page

'There's no way out': Chris Rock, Diplo and other celebs stuck at Burning Man

4 September 2023 11:30 AM

Thousands of people were left stranded after flooding turned the festival into a mud bath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

7de Laan dies abruptly as funds dry up. Final episodes may never air

4 September 2023 9:37 AM

Production of 7de Laan has been suspended due to insufficient funds to maintain cast and crew salaries and operational expenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter, Beyoncé. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/J.ébey

Happy 42nd birthday, Queen Bey! Here are 10 of Beyoncé’s best live moments

4 September 2023 8:57 AM

We look back at the legendary performer's best live moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

5 people injured in Braamfontein gas explosion

Local

Joburg residents urged to avoid Braamfontein as EMS respond to another fire

Local

'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa defends Zuma release from jail, says it was in line with Constitution

5 September 2023 8:31 PM

Illegal Vannin Court residents say they'll leave if they get temporary shelter

5 September 2023 8:21 PM

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Forensic officer admits to guessing in his initial testimony

5 September 2023 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA