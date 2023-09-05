Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2!
After seven years in the making, the highly anticipated drama series, 'Shaka iLembe', based on the legacy of Shaka Zulu, has finally debuted and it was a massive hit, winning fans and rave reviews in abundance.
The 12-part series was brought to life by a phenomenal cast, which included two of South Africa’s biggest stars, Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi and Lemogang Tsipa as King Shaka Zulu.
The series focused on telling authentic African stories filled with love, war, loss, betrayal, sacrifice, and triumph.
RELATED: ‘SHAKA ILEMBE’ HIGHLIGHTS THE IMPORTANCE OF TELLING AUTHENTIC AFRICAN STORIES
Star of the show, Senzo Radebe was nominated for Best African Actor at the Septimius Awards. The ceremony will be held on the 26 September in Amsterdam.
The show also won the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards.
Based on the show's popularity, MultiChoice confirmed that the drama series will be commissioned for a second season.
Viewers can thank themselves for having a role to play in making this one happen.
The fact that viewers across South Africa, and indeed the continent, have been so passionately supportive of the show, tuning in to watch weekly, sharing their commentary online and really engaging with this layered story of the Nguni Kingdoms, has been fantastic. We are now looking forward to bringing season 2 to life.Nomsa Philiso, CEO - MultiChoice General Entertainment
The show kept viewers on the edge of their seats with breakout star Ntando Zondi as young Shaka and featured guest appearances by Sjava, Vusi Kunene and Mduduzi Mabaso.
The first season ended with Shaka’s triumph, taking over the Zulu throne.
It's speculated that the second season might depict Shaka's reign that entrenched his name in the history books.
Mbatha, who also serves as executive producer, is confirmed to return with the introduction of new actors and characters.
Details on which other cast members will reprise their roles when filming is scheduled to commence and when the second season will air, have not yet been announced.
Cheers to season 2!
This article first appeared on KFM : Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2!
