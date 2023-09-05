



It’s that time of the year again when Joburg comes alive with colour and joy as Johannesburg Pride returns.

Mark your calendars for 28 October as Johannesburg Pride and Pride of Africa paints the city in all the colours of the rainbow for a day of celebration.

This year will mark 34 years of marching for LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa.

Previously held in Sandton, this year’s celebration moves to Wanderers Stadium in Illovo.

Entrance is free!

The first Johannesburg Pride took place in 1990, making it the oldest and most established pride event across the continent.

Over the years, it has grown, attracting thousands of people every year to stand together in support of LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility.

Keep an eye on the Johannesburg Pride Facebook page for event updates.

This article first appeared on 947 : Johannesburg Pride is BACK!