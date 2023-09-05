Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar
Lester Kiewit speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending stories, including an international hunt for Paul McCartney’s bass guitar.
(Skip to 4:36.)
Dubbed the ‘Lost Bass Project’, a global search has been launched to find Beatles member Paul McCartney’s missing 1961 Höfner bass guitar.
The instrument featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'.
This was essentially the guitar Paul McCartney learned to play the bass on.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
The guitar was bought more than 60 years ago in Hamburg, Germany for £30 (about R721) and is worth over £12 million today (over R280 million).
It disappeared in 1969.
So, if there’s something Beatley and German, with four strings in the attic, I think Sir Paul would like to hear from you.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Paul_McCartney_%26_George_Harrison_1964.jpg
More from World
Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence
Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence.Read More
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents
Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying.Read More
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent
Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share.Read More
Burning Man chaos: 'It's like some kind of dystopian story'
More than 70,000 people have been left stranded after torrential rains at this year’s Burning Man festival.Read More
Police nab 7 people for stealing toilet (worth R112m) LITERALLY made of gold
The R112 million (US$6 million) golden toilet was stolen nearly four years ago from Winston Churchhill’s childhood home.Read More
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial
Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy
China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map.Read More
Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol
A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname
Relebogile Mabotja kicks off the first episode of her new series on things you can do at Home Affairs .Read More
[WATCH] Parents on the sideline? Do not be a pushy cheerleader for your child
The pressure some parents put on their kids makes it harder for them to have freedom to learn.Read More
Four common reasons why visa applications are denied
Visa application processes can be strenuous and costly.Read More
Microgreens: The health-giving shoots explained
These miniature leafy salad crops pack a lot of nutritionally beneficial and flavoursome goodies into a small space.Read More
Women’s sexual desires are often silenced, yet it’s a most common health concern
Sexual desire is not a problem to be solved – but a skill to be learned and cultivated throughout life.Read More
Van Koer tot trou? All about the Afrikaans dating app made for long-term love
Koer of koes? Armand Aucamp, founder and director of Koer, chats about the app geared towards Afrikaans speakers.Read More
Ford Ranger: 'I have fantasies of driving around in one of these permanently'
The latest generation Ford Ranger, the Next-Generation Ford Ranger 4x4, was named Car of The Year earlier this year.Read More
Johannesburg Pride is BACK!
Mark your calendars for 28 October as Johannesburg Pride returns bigger and better than ever.Read More
Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup
With kickoff on Friday, let your inner gees match your outside with a green and gold tee to support the Springboks.Read More