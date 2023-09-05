



Lester Kiewit speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending stories, including an international hunt for Paul McCartney’s bass guitar.

(Skip to 4:36.)

Dubbed the ‘Lost Bass Project’, a global search has been launched to find Beatles member Paul McCartney’s missing 1961 Höfner bass guitar.

The instrument featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'.

This was essentially the guitar Paul McCartney learned to play the bass on. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The guitar was bought more than 60 years ago in Hamburg, Germany for £30 (about R721) and is worth over £12 million today (over R280 million).

It disappeared in 1969.

So, if there’s something Beatley and German, with four strings in the attic, I think Sir Paul would like to hear from you. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar