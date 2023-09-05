Bavuma to lead Proteas side at Cricket World Cup in India
JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas Men's team to play at the Cricket World Cup in India has been announced.
Temba Bavuma will lead the side and is one of eight players who'll be playing at the tournament for the first time.
Proteas white-ball coach, Rob Walter, named a familiar squad, with the only surprise being the inclusion of seamer, Gerald Coetzee.
Here are the 1️⃣5️⃣ men who have been tasked with the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup duties 📝 🇿🇦' Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 5, 2023
Let's back our boys 💪🏏 #CWC23 #ProteasSquadAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/4UXnHkrOlc
With only two ODI appearances to his name, Coetzee was preferred to left-armer Wayne Parnell and third-choice spinner, Bjorn Fortuin.
Hard-hitting Heinrich Klaasen is likely to be entrusted with a key position in the batting order as exciting youngsters, Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis, missed out on selection.
The Proteas will begin their World Cup campaign on 8 October against Sri Lanka.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bavuma to lead Proteas side at Cricket World Cup in India
Source : @TembaBavuma/Twitter
More from Sport
Four South Africans join the Rugby World Cup match official panel
Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker join the officials panel for a third consecutive time.Read More
Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup
With kickoff on Friday, let your inner gees match your outside with a green and gold tee to support the Springboks.Read More
South Africa to host Down Syndrome International Gymnastics World Championships
Gymnasts from six different countries will participate in the DSIGO World Championships, which will take place at the Matsport Centre in Eldoraigne, Tshwane on 23 and 24 September.Read More
SABC won't air Rugby World Cup after opting out of R37.7M for broadcast rights
The SABC will not be playing the Rugby World Cup games live after failing to agree to SuperSport's terms.Read More
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite
Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, international relations and sports management.Read More
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today
The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm.Read More
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby
The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006. While it might have been a first title in 17 years, it was one that was sealed in emphatic fashion, with the team winning every single match of the 14-game season.Read More
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney
This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway.Read More
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday
The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday!Read More