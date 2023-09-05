Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
JOHANNESBURG - According to the head of generation at Eskom, Bheki Nxumalo, the current stage 6 load shedding that's gripped the country should ease up towards the end of the week.
Minister in the Presidency for Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefed the media on the performance of the grid on Tuesday morning, on the back of a jump to stage 6 load shedding.
The jump came as a result of an increase in planned maintenance, coupled with the loss of a further two generation units on Monday.
Ramokgopa said, however, that they decided to ramp up maintenance to ensure the long-term sustainability of the grid, and this was a risk they ran in the short term.
“We do accept in the short term it’s going to result in the possibility of intensified load shedding. I’m saying that possibility because if that ramped-up planned maintenance and philosophy maintenance is accompanied by unplanned [unit trips], then it means there will be an intensification of load shedding, which is essentially the situation we find ourselves in.”
In the meantime, Nxumalo, who also addressed the briefing, said the country could expect the current situation to start easing up in the next few days.
“Towards the end of this week, we should be in a position to start reducing the stages from the current stage 6.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
