Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence

Gilberto Hernández, a player from Panama’s national football team, was shot and killed by gunmen.

He was absolutely at the peak of his powers. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The shooters opened fire on a group of people in a building, killing Hernández and injuring seven others.

It is unclear whether or not Hernández was the target of the attack.

There has been a fight between rival gangs in Colón over drug-smuggling routes, which has led to a rise in the number of murders in the town.

Panama is gripped by gang and gun violence. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Panama's football association expressed their condolences to Hernández's loved ones.

Lamentamos el sensible fallecimiento de Gilberto Hernández Bultrón, jugador profesional quien vistió la camiseta de la selección nacional y defendió varios emblemas en nuestro fútbol local. Nos unimos al dolor de sus familiares y allegados en este triste suceso.



Pedimos paz a su… pic.twitter.com/XXdjNmlxij ' Asociación de Futbolistas Profesionales de Panamá (@AFUTPA) September 3, 2023

According to BBC, the gunmen fled the scene but a suspect has since been arrested.

