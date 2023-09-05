New app rates companies on how they treat black people
Clement Manyathela speaks to Wandile Mthiyane, founder of GrindTea.
Reliable, hardworking and a team player.
These are just a few of the qualities most employers would say they're looking for in a potential employee.
But what do employees look for in a potential employer?
A new demographic-specific peer-to-peer inclusion rating platform aims to give potential employees the 'heads up' on a company by giving its existing employees the chance to 'rate it'.
Mthiyane explains what made him realise a platform like this was needed.
Number one, I got kicked out of a racist restaurant in Durban. And then I realised that policy is not enough for us to be able to transform our cities and institutions.Wandile Mthiyane, Founder - GrindTea
After that incident, Mthiyane says he began working with companies to help them build an inclusive culture in the workplace.
I was like, what if we created a platform where people could rate their workplaces anonymously...so people can tell before going into the workplace whether or not it's a good place that aligns with their values.Wandile Mthiyane, Founder - GrindTea
"The #1 rating platform where truth thrives, careers take flight, and women and people of colour find the workplaces where they belong!" boasts the homepage of GrindTea.
Sounds like a great concept, but what about those employees who have a grievance with their employer and want to use the platform for harm?
All users must be verified through LinkedIn says Mthiyane.
He also explains why the platform rates the experiences specifically of women and black people.
The platform looks at women and marginalised groups...and women and black people being at the center of that...data shows three in four employees are looking for inclusive workplaces.Wandile Mthiyane, Founder - GrindTea
And out of that 80% of black folks and 79% of the LGBTQ and 79% of of women are looking for inclusive workplaces.Wandile Mthiyane, Founder - GrindTea
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
