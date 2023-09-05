Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs
Lester Kiewit interviews Carl van Blerk, Founder of Food Sock.
The cost of living is increasing and unfortunately for many families, they've had to sacrifice nutritional meals for affordable ones.
Established in 2021, Food Sock is an all-in-one plant-based meal kit that just requires boiling water and some cooking in a single pot.
Not only is it affordable and a smart way of cooking, it's incredibly tasty thanks to the collaboration of Chef Francois Ferreira and celebrity chef and entertainer Nataniel.
For the meat lovers, there is an option of adding chicken or minced meat to your meals.
Some flavours include: chicken breyani, chicken and veggie soup, chicken pasta, tomato bredie and mac and cheese.
Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people.
Van Blerk says that not only have they been able to provide affordable and nutritional meals, but they've been able to create job opportunities to entrepreneurs – this is done by selling the meals for R25 to allow them to resell and make a profit.
To place an order, click here.
The face of poverty is changing and it is changing at a rapid rate.Carl van Blerk, Founder – Food Sock
The whole idea is to create an affordable but good meal.Carl van Blerk, Founder – Food Sock
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs
Source : Instagram: food.socks.kwazulu_natal
