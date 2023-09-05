[WATCH] Car wash worker MIA after crashing customer's VW Golf GTI





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

What is your biggest driving anxiety? Are you comfortable with other people driving your car?

A video of a car wash worker crashing a customer's car into a wall is going viral on social media.

It seems like the employee took the VW Golf 7 GTI for a joyride.

The car was destroyed when it crashed into a wall.

The employee has since gone missing.

@shonny____ Vw Golf 7 GTi driver crashed onto a wall early morning ♬ original sound - Shonny

