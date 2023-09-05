Streaming issues? Report here
Four South Africans join the Rugby World Cup match official panel

5 September 2023 3:12 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
2023 rugby world cup

Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker join the officials panel for a third consecutive time.

This year’s Emirates Match officials panel at the Rugby World Cup includes FOUR South Africans!

Here’s who they are…

Jaco Peyper

· He will be one of 12 referees at the tournament, including the opener between France and New Zealand on 8 September.

· With 61 tests under his belt, this will be his third consecutive Rugby World Cup.

· He was appointed back in May to handle the Heineken Champions Cup final in Dublin.

Marius Jonker

· He will be among the TMOs (Television Match Officials) for the tournament.

· The 54-year-old has 30 tests and 53 test TMO appointments to his name.

· This will also be his third consecutive Rugby World Cup – one as a referee and one as a TMO.

RELATED: Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup

Stefan Terblanche

· The former Springbok will feature on this year’s 30-member judicial panel. The panel will work with the citing commissioners to form the Disciplinary Team.

· Terblanche previously played at the 1999 and 2003 World Cups.

Deker Govender

· He joins the team of eight citing commissioners.

· Govender is responsible for citing players who commit any act of foul play that warrants a red card.

RELATED: SABC won't air Rugby World Cup after opting out of R37.7M for broadcast rights


This article first appeared on 947 : Four South Africans join the Rugby World Cup match official panel




