The Clement Manyathela Show
Africa Parks buys world's largest rhino farm (population: 2000)

6 September 2023 8:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African Parks
John Hume
white rhinos

The 7800-hectare farm houses 2000 white rhinoceroses, which is 15% of the entire world population.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories that are trending online (skip to 05:00).

African Parks is taking over the farm which was previously owned by 81-year-old conservationist John Hume.

Hume poured millions of dollars into this project, aiming to protect the rhinos from poaching.

A few months ago, he stated he could no longer afford the project and put it up for auction.

It received no bids and people were concerned about what would happen next.

It is apparently 15% of the world's white rhinos.

Barbara Friedman

RELATED: Future of 2 000 white rhino at stake after failed auction

Rhinos are facing extinction due to poaching; 448 rhinos were killed last year.

African Parks has set out its plan to safely release these rhinos back into the wild over the next ten years.

A white rhino and her calf. Picture: Nel Botha on Pixabay
A white rhino and her calf. Picture: Nel Botha on Pixabay

Obviously. it is sad to think that some of those rhinos might not make it, but that is the point of rewilding.

Barbara Friedman

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Africa Parks buys world's largest rhino farm (population: 2000)




