Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways'

South Africa's economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023.

This follows a 0,4% rise in real gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year.

Releasing the latest GDP numbers, Statistics SA noted that the number for Q2:2023 is lower than the peak reached in Q3:2022.

Stats SA said six industries on the supply side of the economy grew in the second quarter, with manufacturing and finance driving much of the upward momentum.

On the demand side, the country benefitted from a sharp rise in investments in machinery and equipment.

This included products related to renewable energy.

Despite a decline in the overall household consumption, consumers continued to spend more on restaurants and hotels.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank.

While we've seen (unexpected) 0.6% growth for the second quarter we need to be careful in interpreting our GDP numbers, Weimar cautions.

She notes that at the moment we're an economy expanding at a pace of less than 1%, not exceptionally strong for an emerging market and "certainly not nearly strong enough to deal with South Africa's challenges".

We are growing, but it is literally a bit of a daily grind to just put one foot ahead of the other... and overall, for the first half of this year, the economy grew by only 0.9% year on year. That puts it in perspective. Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

Weimar also makes the point that those industries doing the heavy lifting - agriculture, manufacturing and mining - contracted sharply in the first quarter of 2023 due to extreme loadshedding.

With power cuts easing slightly into the second quarter these industries had the space to recover.

Off that load base they did better. Compare that performance to last year and it's still weaker, so the outcome is really all of these distortions. Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

We take a shock in terms of loadshedding, in terms of all sorts of other challenges, and these particular industries struggle. In the next quarter when things normalise a little bit their output also normalises, but in reality we're kind of drifting sideways... It's not like there's any upward traction in any of these industries. Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

