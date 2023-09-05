Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share
Shoprite Holdings increased sales by almost 17% to R215 billion in the financial year ended 2 July 2023.
For Supermarkets RSA, sales were up 17.8% to R173.6 billion.
Adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 3.8% to 1 161.2 cents (restated 2022: 1 118.6 cents).
The Group declared a full-year dividend of 663 cents per share, an increase of 10.5%.
In many aspects Shoprite's past financial year was "extraordinary" said CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
The Group gained record levels of market share, saved customers over R13.5 billion in Xtra Savings and still managed to increase profits and dividends, despite the prohibitive cost to the business as a result of unprecedented levels of loadshedding.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
Motheo Khoaripe interviews the Shoprite Holdings CEO on The Money Show.
The past financial year was extraordinary not only in terms of what was thrown at them Engelbrecht says, but also how the team reacted to achieve what it did in the South African supermarkets division.
An 18% sales growth on top of 19% the previous year resulted in an R8.1 billion gain in market share across the two brands, both Checkers and Shoprite - a remarkable achievement.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
This marks now the fifth financial year in succession in which the group has gained market share... so it's not a one- year story, it is also not a one-horse story in the sense that it's only coming from Checkers or only from Shoprite - it comes from across the business.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
Engelbrecht also discussed changes in shopping behaviour as ever more stressed consumers look for value more than ever before.
In the last two years the participation of promotional items in the basket has increased by more than 5%... We've also noticed some other behaviour from our 27 million Xtra Savings Xtra saving members... in terms of substituting items, categories that they are opting out of and a tendency to also buy more into the private label.Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO - Shoprite Holdings
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share
