Joburg residents urged to avoid Braamfontein as EMS respond to another fire
JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters and emergency services are at the scene of another fire in the city centre, this time in Braamfontein.
It’s understood that an Egoli gas truck caught alight near Bertha and De Korte streets.
EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe, said people should avoid the area.
"The City of Johannesburg emergency services is currently responding to a fire call in Braamfontein. This is a truck on fire and it has been reported as an Egoli truck that is on fire. We have vehicles that have arrived on scene and we will give further details as soon as we know and do investigations of what started the fire."
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg residents urged to avoid Braamfontein as EMS respond to another fire
Source : Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News
