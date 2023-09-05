5 people injured in Braamfontein gas explosion
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have confirmed that five people have been injured in the gas explosion in Braamfontein.
Officials said that Egoli Gas employees were carrying out maintenance work on a pipeline on Bertha and De Korte streets when an explosion occurred.
The explosion set the company’s truck alight and a portion of a nearby building.
Joburg EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe: "At this moment we can confirm that five people have been injured and taken to various medical facilities around the city. We have just done damping down and we'll do an investigation of what has caused the fire."
On scene of a suspected gas leak on Bertha Street in Joburg CBD where EMS officials tell us that gas from a pipeline of #EgoliGas caught fire and set one of their trucks alight. @orrin417 #JHBFire pic.twitter.com/TvEiDhdocL' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : 5 people injured in Braamfontein gas explosion
Source : Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News
