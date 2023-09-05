SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng





The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) convening the National Members Assembly (NMA) at the Birchwood Hotel & Conference Centre, Ekurhuleni, from the 5th to the 6th of September 2023. This assembly, a significant milestone in the realm of local government, is the biggest political event of the year, bringing together esteemed leaders and stakeholders from across the country.

As this assembly marks twenty-five years since the adoption of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government, its theme is aptly set as: "25 Years since the Advent of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government: Are We on Course and Driven in Building a Sustainable, Responsive & People-Centered Local Government."

This theme will provide the foundation for the grand debate, led by local government founders and stalwarts, including COGTA Deputy Minister Parks Tau, Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Kgosi Milton Seatlholo, SALGA Women’s Commission Cllr Ntandokazi Capa, and Secretary to Parliament Mr. Xolile George.

At present, the state of local government remains precarious on many fronts, exacerbated by low economic activity and the erosion of municipal revenue which has caused many municipalities to be in financial distress.

New governance systems to address instability caused by Coalitions Arrangements are necessary while also municipal authorities need to be agile to ensure that their financial autonomy remains intact and greater jurisdiction over revenue is adaptive to the prevailing political and economic environment.

During this assembly, crucial discussions and debates will take place, focusing on the plan of action for the local government sector. Notably, the assembly will address local governance systems, policies, and legislative matters that directly impact the current state and future of local government.

The NMA brings together public representatives from all three spheres of Government, including Cabinet Ministers, Municipal Leadership in the form of Executive Mayors, Speakers, MMCs, Chief Whips, Councillors, Municipal Managers, and Chief Financial Officers from the 257 municipalities across the country. Additionally, labour unions, dignitaries and international guests will be in attendance.

The assembly's key agenda includes a reflection on the progress and challenges faced by local government since the municipal elections in November 2021, a critical examination of current sector challenges, recommendations for appropriate mechanisms to address them, and the adoption of a program of action. Furthermore, the assembly will serve as a platform for municipalities to share best practices and ideas to invigorate local government.

The assembly stems from the SALGA constitution that directs and makes provision for the convening of provincial and national members’ assemblies. We are immensely proud that in keeping with the constitution and the spirit of cooperative governance; we welcome the leadership from all spheres of government. Cllr Bheke Stofile, President - SALGA

Local government, as the sphere closest to the people, has a specific responsibility to ensure that it delivers democratic local government and ensures that the quality of life of people continuously improves. This can only become a reality if we work together and build a strong partnership. Cllr Bheke Stofile, President - SALGA

To delve into the prevailing issues affecting local government, twelve commissions have been planned, covering areas such as Municipal Financial Sustainability, Data Management and Digitization, Professionalization and Compensation Benefits, Health, Community Development, Community Safety, Planning, Human Settlements, Urban and Rural Development, Sustainable Energy Models for Municipalities, and the District Development Model (DDM).

SALGA is committed to fostering a thriving local government sector that is responsive and people-centered. The NMA represents an integral step towards achieving this vision.