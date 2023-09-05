SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
09:00 - 12:00
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Over 1000 state owned buildings have been illegally occupied More than 1,200 state owned properties are illegally occupied or 'hijacked' in South Africa. 6 September 2023 10:12 AM
Africa Parks buys world's largest rhino farm (population: 2000) The 7800-hectare farm houses 2000 white rhinoceroses, which is 15% of the entire world population. 6 September 2023 8:18 AM
eThekwini rates boycott withholds taxes from crippled metro The Westville Ratepayers Association and 20 other formations have united to form the eThekwini Rate Protest Movement. 6 September 2023 7:59 AM
Denial and cloudiness surround PA-linked deal to sell CoJ’s broadband network Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has denied having links to a company that will sign on the dotted line to secure the the... 6 September 2023 9:17 AM
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA' Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenge... 5 September 2023 8:38 PM
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption' Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023. 5 September 2023 4:47 PM
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year. 5 September 2023 8:28 PM
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways' Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers... 5 September 2023 7:13 PM
POWERBall results: Tuesday, 5 September 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 6 September 2023 6:05 AM
[LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname Relebogile Mabotja kicks off the first episode of her new series on things you can do at Home Affairs . 5 September 2023 4:18 PM
Boks may NEVER be in green/gold again when playing away against dark jerseys It's International Colour Blind Awareness Day and World Rugby is getting more inclusive of people with colour vision deficiency. 6 September 2023 9:14 AM
'Being on the sidelines is frustrating': Lukhanyo Am Lukhanyo Am fell awkwardly in a tackle and twisted his knee in a warm-up game against Argentina having also played every game of t... 6 September 2023 6:25 AM
Four South Africans join the Rugby World Cup match official panel Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker join the officials panel for a third consecutive time. 5 September 2023 3:12 PM
[PICS] Kanye West caught with pants down in 'intimate act' with 'wife' in Italy West and Censori are reportedly under police investigation after a picture shows them in a seemingly erotic public act. 6 September 2023 10:05 AM
Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles Did you know that soulful singer Macy Gray is also a talented actress? 6 September 2023 9:57 AM
The Rolling Stones rolls out first new album in 18 years on YouTube at 3.30 pm The legendary rock band will livestream their latest studio album, 'Hackney Diamonds', on YouTube with Jimmy Fallon later today. 6 September 2023 9:38 AM
Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence. 5 September 2023 1:31 PM
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying. 5 September 2023 12:31 PM
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'. 5 September 2023 12:13 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng

5 September 2023 5:45 PM
by Sponsored Content

This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government.

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) convening the National Members Assembly (NMA) at the Birchwood Hotel & Conference Centre, Ekurhuleni, from the 5th to the 6th of September 2023. This assembly, a significant milestone in the realm of local government, is the biggest political event of the year, bringing together esteemed leaders and stakeholders from across the country.

As this assembly marks twenty-five years since the adoption of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government, its theme is aptly set as: "25 Years since the Advent of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government: Are We on Course and Driven in Building a Sustainable, Responsive & People-Centered Local Government."

This theme will provide the foundation for the grand debate, led by local government founders and stalwarts, including COGTA Deputy Minister Parks Tau, Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders Kgosi Milton Seatlholo, SALGA Women’s Commission Cllr Ntandokazi Capa, and Secretary to Parliament Mr. Xolile George.

At present, the state of local government remains precarious on many fronts, exacerbated by low economic activity and the erosion of municipal revenue which has caused many municipalities to be in financial distress.

New governance systems to address instability caused by Coalitions Arrangements are necessary while also municipal authorities need to be agile to ensure that their financial autonomy remains intact and greater jurisdiction over revenue is adaptive to the prevailing political and economic environment.

During this assembly, crucial discussions and debates will take place, focusing on the plan of action for the local government sector. Notably, the assembly will address local governance systems, policies, and legislative matters that directly impact the current state and future of local government.

The NMA brings together public representatives from all three spheres of Government, including Cabinet Ministers, Municipal Leadership in the form of Executive Mayors, Speakers, MMCs, Chief Whips, Councillors, Municipal Managers, and Chief Financial Officers from the 257 municipalities across the country. Additionally, labour unions, dignitaries and international guests will be in attendance.

The assembly's key agenda includes a reflection on the progress and challenges faced by local government since the municipal elections in November 2021, a critical examination of current sector challenges, recommendations for appropriate mechanisms to address them, and the adoption of a program of action. Furthermore, the assembly will serve as a platform for municipalities to share best practices and ideas to invigorate local government.

The assembly stems from the SALGA constitution that directs and makes provision for the convening of provincial and national members’ assemblies. We are immensely proud that in keeping with the constitution and the spirit of cooperative governance; we welcome the leadership from all spheres of government.

Cllr Bheke Stofile, President - SALGA

Local government, as the sphere closest to the people, has a specific responsibility to ensure that it delivers democratic local government and ensures that the quality of life of people continuously improves. This can only become a reality if we work together and build a strong partnership.

Cllr Bheke Stofile, President - SALGA

To delve into the prevailing issues affecting local government, twelve commissions have been planned, covering areas such as Municipal Financial Sustainability, Data Management and Digitization, Professionalization and Compensation Benefits, Health, Community Development, Community Safety, Planning, Human Settlements, Urban and Rural Development, Sustainable Energy Models for Municipalities, and the District Development Model (DDM).

SALGA is committed to fostering a thriving local government sector that is responsive and people-centered. The NMA represents an integral step towards achieving this vision.




5 September 2023 5:45 PM
by Sponsored Content

Trending

'Being on the sidelines is frustrating': Lukhanyo Am

Sport

‘Everything's falling apart’: JHB residents live in fear after another CBD blast

Local

POWERBall results: Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Docking of Lady R in SA waters contravened a number of provisions, panel finds

6 September 2023 11:16 AM

Attacking judiciary without proof erodes public confidence in courts - Ramaphosa

6 September 2023 9:52 AM

‘Everything's falling apart’: JHB residents live in fear after another CBD blast

6 September 2023 9:17 AM

