‘Everything's falling apart’: JHB residents live in fear after another CBD blast
JOHANNESBURG - Braamfontein residents have described the pitfalls of living in what they called a hazardous metro, following another explosion in the Johannesburg CBD.
Emergency Management Services (EMS) said Egoli Gas employees were conducting maintenance on its pipelines when the blast occurred during peak hour traffic on Tuesday.
Five people were injured, while a truck and a building close to the Nelson Mandela Bridge caught fire.
This was the second blast to hit the city in just two months.
READ: Joburg infrastructure back in focus in wake of Braamfontein gas explosion
In July, the busy Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) split open following a gas explosion.
A resident said they're constantly living in fear.
“What I’m seeing is too much. Just last week, more than 100 people died just down here, then the other day, the building took fire – we are scared.”
Business owner and the founder of the Bannister Hotel, Andrew Bannister, said the city's glaring decay was a ticking time bomb.
“I’ve had enough. Going to Johannesburg, everything feels like it's falling apart.”
The City of Johannesburg pressured Egoli Gas to maintain its systems to prevent future accidents and minimise the risk of leaks and explosions.
Meanwhile, almost a week has passed since 77 people died in a fire that ripped through a dilapidated hijacked building in Marshalltown.
This article first appeared on EWN : ‘Everything's falling apart’: JHB residents live in fear after another CBD blast
More from Local
Transnet, TFR CEOs lose political cover: ‘They CLEARLY weren't on top of things’
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has called for Transnet management to be reviewed.Read More
Over 1000 state owned buildings have been illegally occupied
More than 1,200 state owned properties are illegally occupied or 'hijacked' in South Africa.Read More
Africa Parks buys world's largest rhino farm (population: 2000)
The 7800-hectare farm houses 2000 white rhinoceroses, which is 15% of the entire world population.Read More
eThekwini rates boycott withholds taxes from crippled metro
The Westville Ratepayers Association and 20 other formations have united to form the eThekwini Rate Protest Movement.Read More
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways'
Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers should be seen in context, warns Nedbank's Nicky Weimar.Read More
5 people injured in Braamfontein gas explosion
Officials said that Egoli Gas employees were carrying out maintenance work on a pipeline on Bertha and De Korte streets when an explosion occurred.Read More
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'
Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.Read More
Joburg residents urged to avoid Braamfontein as EMS respond to another fire
It’s understood that an Egoli gas truck caught alight near Bertha and De Korte streets.Read More