Boks may NEVER be in green/gold again when playing away against dark jerseys





Today (6 September) is International Colour Blind Awareness Day! The day exists to raise awareness around colour blindness and to honour the person who started it all in 1766 - John Dalton.

Dalton was the first to study colour blindness academically because he and his brother lived with the condition.

Experts note that colour blindness is a very common but poorly understood condition that affects approximately 300 million people worldwide.

Hence, Colour Blind Awareness Day is still adopted by many people and organisations, such as World Rugby.

World Rugby is dedicated to rugby being an inclusive sport. World Rugby's Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont, announced that test teams will have to wear ‘light’ or ‘dark’ kits from 2025 to make it easier for spectators who are colour-blind. This will become policy applicable to all World Rugby-run competitions from 1 January 2025.

According to research published by World Rugby, about 8% of males and 0.5% of females suffer from red/green colour blindness – the most common manifestation of the condition.

“The risk of being colour-blind varies with ethnicity and red/green types of colour-blindness are more common in people of North American and European descent,” the World Rugby document on colour-blindness notes.

Like Dalton who forged this day into the history books, Beaumont's pursuit for colour blind awareness and inclusivity is personal, that's why the organisation has partnered with Colour Blind Awareness to make rugby "an inclusive sport for all."

I too have CVD and I am proud of the steps that we have taken in partnership with Colour Blind Awareness to both educate and inform in this important area in the form of these guidelines. Whether you are at the community or elite levels of the game, this guidance is designed to help you ensure that colour-blind people are welcomed, and have an exceptional experience, enjoying all the huge lifelong benefits that rugby can offer. Together we can ensure that the game is as inclusive as possible for everyone. Sir Bill Beaumont, Chairman - World Rugby

What does this mean for the Springboks?

When the Springboks take on other teams in 2025 and beyond, they will – according to the latest colour-blind policy by World Rugby – never play in their “home” kit.

Experts say this will cause confusion since teams like the Springboks or All Blacks are known for their signature green and gold and black and white kits. With the new policy, one team might have to wear all dark colours while the other wears light colours only - which might make legendary teams unrecognisable on the field.

It's reported that teams aren't happy about this latest decree; let us know what you think about this one by commenting on the article on Facebook.

