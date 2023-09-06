Over 1000 state owned buildings have been illegally occupied
Africa Melane speaks to Muano Khodani Nemavhidi, Candidate Legal Practitioner at SERI.
After the devastating fire in Marshalltown, the Department of Public Works has been looking into illegal occupation of state buildings.
They have launched ‘Operation Bring Back’ which is a nation-wide project aiming to recover hijacked buildings and regulate occupancy in state properties.
RELATED: JHB hijacked buildings: 'We're operating without a programmatic housing policy'
Nemavhidi says that the people living in these buildings are protected by the Prevention of Illegal Eviction Act (PIEA), which prevents arbitrary evictions.
This Act ensures that a person is not rendered homeless due to an eviction, and due court process is followed.
RELATED: JHB fire: 'NGOs follow the law when aiding illegal occupants'
After the Act, it is considerably more difficult to arbitrarily evict someone, but for good reason.Muano Khodani Nemavhidi, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI
She says that the Act is meant to protect the vulnerable and should not be seen as a barrier to enforcing law and order.
The Act is not being utilised to its full potential.Muano Khodani Nemavhidi, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News
More from Local
KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's killing.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?)
In 2011, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayers to refuse to pay their rates.Read More
Why government buying land and leasing it to black farmers has had its downfalls
Are schools 'dropping' weak learners to raise their pass rates?
In an attempt to improve pass rates, schools are reportedly “culling” students that do not perform well.Read More
Why South Africa is back into high levels of loadshedding
After a relatively calm period, the country has moved back to high levels of loadshedding and intense blackouts.Read More
Cheers! South Africa still making the best wines in the world says wine expert
Despite a tough few years (Covid, loadshedding) local winemakers are still producing world class wine says Tim Atkin.Read More
[LISTEN] How tax bargaining can help citizens get accountability from government
With poor service delivery across the board in South Africa, citizens can make a difference through tax bargaining.Read More
Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023
The Springboks go head-to-head with Scotland in their World Cup opener in France this weekend.Read More