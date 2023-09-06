Over 1000 state owned buildings have been illegally occupied





Africa Melane speaks to Muano Khodani Nemavhidi, Candidate Legal Practitioner at SERI.

After the devastating fire in Marshalltown, the Department of Public Works has been looking into illegal occupation of state buildings.

They have launched ‘Operation Bring Back’ which is a nation-wide project aiming to recover hijacked buildings and regulate occupancy in state properties.

Nemavhidi says that the people living in these buildings are protected by the Prevention of Illegal Eviction Act (PIEA), which prevents arbitrary evictions.

This Act ensures that a person is not rendered homeless due to an eviction, and due court process is followed.

After the Act, it is considerably more difficult to arbitrarily evict someone, but for good reason. Muano Khodani Nemavhidi, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI

She says that the Act is meant to protect the vulnerable and should not be seen as a barrier to enforcing law and order.

The Act is not being utilised to its full potential. Muano Khodani Nemavhidi, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI

