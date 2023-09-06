Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Over 1000 state owned buildings have been illegally occupied More than 1,200 state owned properties are illegally occupied or 'hijacked' in South Africa. 6 September 2023 10:12 AM
Africa Parks buys world's largest rhino farm (population: 2000) The 7800-hectare farm houses 2000 white rhinoceroses, which is 15% of the entire world population. 6 September 2023 8:18 AM
eThekwini rates boycott withholds taxes from crippled metro The Westville Ratepayers Association and 20 other formations have united to form the eThekwini Rate Protest Movement. 6 September 2023 7:59 AM
View all Local
Denial and cloudiness surround PA-linked deal to sell CoJ’s broadband network Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has denied having links to a company that will sign on the dotted line to secure the the... 6 September 2023 9:17 AM
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA' Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenge... 5 September 2023 8:38 PM
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption' Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023. 5 September 2023 4:47 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year. 5 September 2023 8:28 PM
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways' Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers... 5 September 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
POWERBall results: Tuesday, 5 September 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 6 September 2023 6:05 AM
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
[LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname Relebogile Mabotja kicks off the first episode of her new series on things you can do at Home Affairs . 5 September 2023 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boks may NEVER be in green/gold again when playing away against dark jerseys It's International Colour Blind Awareness Day and World Rugby is getting more inclusive of people with colour vision deficiency. 6 September 2023 9:14 AM
'Being on the sidelines is frustrating': Lukhanyo Am Lukhanyo Am fell awkwardly in a tackle and twisted his knee in a warm-up game against Argentina having also played every game of t... 6 September 2023 6:25 AM
Four South Africans join the Rugby World Cup match official panel Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker join the officials panel for a third consecutive time. 5 September 2023 3:12 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] Kanye West caught with pants down in 'intimate act' with 'wife' in Italy West and Censori are reportedly under police investigation after a picture shows them in a seemingly erotic public act. 6 September 2023 10:05 AM
Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles Did you know that soulful singer Macy Gray is also a talented actress? 6 September 2023 9:57 AM
The Rolling Stones rolls out first new album in 18 years on YouTube at 3.30 pm The legendary rock band will livestream their latest studio album, 'Hackney Diamonds', on YouTube with Jimmy Fallon later today. 6 September 2023 9:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence. 5 September 2023 1:31 PM
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying. 5 September 2023 12:31 PM
Global hunt launched to find Paul McCartney’s missing R280-million bass guitar The Höfner bass guitar, bought in 1961, featured in several Beatles songs, including 'Love Me Do' and 'She Loves You'. 5 September 2023 12:13 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
View all Opinion
Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles

6 September 2023 9:57 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Did you know that soulful singer Macy Gray is also a talented actress?

Soulful singer Macy Gray celebrates her 56th birthday today (6 August).

The Grammy award-winner, well known for countless R&B ballads, is also an immensely talented actress.

Here’s a look back at five films featuring Gray:

Training Day (2001)

She had a supporting role in Training Day as the Sandman’s wife.

Complex reveals it was actually Denzel Washington who called her and suggested she try out for the role.

Brotherly Love (2015)

Gray plays Mrs. Taylor, the alcoholic mother of Jackie (played by Keke Palmer) and June (played by Cory Hardrict).

Spider-Man (2002)

This one might be a surprise but, yes, Gray was in the 2002 classic, Spider-Man.

Doing what she does best, she sings on stage. Her set, however, is interrupted when the Green Goblin swoops in.

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Gray makes a fun cameo in Scary Movie 3 with a band of misfits.

For Colored Girls (2010)

In Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls, she plays Rose, a back-alley abortion doctor.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles




6 September 2023 9:57 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Entertainment

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

[PICS] Kanye West caught with pants down in 'intimate act' with 'wife' in Italy

6 September 2023 10:05 AM

West and Censori are reportedly under police investigation after a picture shows them in a seemingly erotic public act.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Jim Pietryga

The Rolling Stones rolls out first new album in 18 years on YouTube at 3.30 pm

6 September 2023 9:38 AM

The legendary rock band will livestream their latest studio album, 'Hackney Diamonds', on YouTube with Jimmy Fallon later today.

Image source: Screengrab from video

[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo'

5 September 2023 12:23 PM

Yes, this doggo was having a ball.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IFK_OB8X30

Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2!

5 September 2023 10:45 AM

The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Georges Biard

Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman

5 September 2023 10:32 AM

Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today.

Freddie Mercury wax figurine at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum. © radub85/123rf.com

Freddie Mercury would've been 77 today. Fans honour him decades after his death

5 September 2023 9:59 AM

Mercury's life and career are being remembered decades after his death as the world marks his what would have been 77th birthday.

Former Smash Mouth footman, Steve Harwell. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Moonty

Former Smash Mouth front man Steve Harwell dies at 56

5 September 2023 9:34 AM

The vocalist suffered acute liver failure.

A video of late rapper Costa Titch was posted to his Instagram stories. Photo: X/@TheOneAgent1 (screenshot)

Mzansi freaks out after Costa Titch account posts live video

5 September 2023 8:52 AM

The video making the rounds on X shows Costa Titch sharing a meal with friends at a restaurant.

Image source: Screengrab from https://www.bu.edu/articles/2023/real-name-barbie-oppenheimer/

Meet Barbie Oppenheimer: The real-life version of a viral hashtag

4 September 2023 12:55 PM

Yes! Someone is actually named Barbie Oppenheimer... and yes, she's seen both movies.

Image: screengrab from YouTube @TikToker channel

'What in the TikTok is going on?' Bottle-smashing is going viral...

4 September 2023 12:31 PM

Bottle-smashing is going viral on TikTok. What is it all about? There are certainly mixed reactions on the internet.

