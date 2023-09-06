Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles
Soulful singer Macy Gray celebrates her 56th birthday today (6 August).
The Grammy award-winner, well known for countless R&B ballads, is also an immensely talented actress.
Here’s a look back at five films featuring Gray:
Training Day (2001)
She had a supporting role in Training Day as the Sandman’s wife.
Complex reveals it was actually Denzel Washington who called her and suggested she try out for the role.
Brotherly Love (2015)
Gray plays Mrs. Taylor, the alcoholic mother of Jackie (played by Keke Palmer) and June (played by Cory Hardrict).
Spider-Man (2002)
This one might be a surprise but, yes, Gray was in the 2002 classic, Spider-Man.
Doing what she does best, she sings on stage. Her set, however, is interrupted when the Green Goblin swoops in.
Scary Movie 3 (2003)
Gray makes a fun cameo in Scary Movie 3 with a band of misfits.
For Colored Girls (2010)
In Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls, she plays Rose, a back-alley abortion doctor.
