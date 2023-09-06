Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's ki... 6 September 2023 4:00 PM
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report. 6 September 2023 2:22 PM
Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?) In 2011, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayers to refuse to pay their rates. 6 September 2023 1:45 PM
Denial and cloudiness surround PA-linked deal to sell CoJ’s broadband network Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has denied having links to a company that will sign on the dotted line to secure the the... 6 September 2023 9:17 AM
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA' Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenge... 5 September 2023 8:38 PM
SALGA convenes the National Members Assembly in Gauteng This two-day gathering is centred around Building a Sustainable, Responsive, & People-Centred Local Government. 5 September 2023 5:45 PM
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year. 5 September 2023 8:28 PM
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways' Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers... 5 September 2023 7:13 PM
Large surgical tool found in woman's painful tummy months after baby delivery A dinner-plate-sized surgical tool was found in a woman's body 18 months after delivering her baby via c-section in New Zealand. 6 September 2023 2:31 PM
Stephen King says anti-vaxxers are not ‘going to like’ his new book 'Holly' follows a private investigator who looks into a string of disappearances during the height of the pandemic. 6 September 2023 1:52 PM
How did plants first evolve into all different shapes and sizes? We mapped a billion years of plant history to find out. 6 September 2023 12:04 PM
2023 Rugby World Cup: Is the SABC robbing us or is MultiChoice being selfish? The SABC is refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games. 6 September 2023 11:56 AM
Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023 The Springboks go head-to-head with Scotland in their World Cup opener in France this weekend. 6 September 2023 11:03 AM
Boks may NEVER be in green/gold again when playing away against dark jerseys It's International Colour Blind Awareness Day and World Rugby is getting more inclusive of people with colour vision deficiency. 6 September 2023 9:14 AM
Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it' It's reported that the singer and actress "didn't make a dime" from her 2014 Bangerz Tour. 6 September 2023 10:33 AM
Elon Musk 'stayed up all night' after buying Twitter/X, says ex What does a billionaire do after a life-changing purchase? If you're Elon Musk, you do this, surprisingly... 6 September 2023 10:25 AM
Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles Did you know that soulful singer Macy Gray is also a talented actress? 6 September 2023 9:57 AM
French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws. 6 September 2023 11:28 AM
22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'. 6 September 2023 11:16 AM
Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence. 5 September 2023 1:31 PM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
Denial and cloudiness surround PA-linked deal to sell CoJ’s broadband network

6 September 2023 9:17 AM
by Bernadette Wicks & Tshidi Madia
Tags:
City of Joburg
Patriotic Alliance
Gayton Mckenzie
Kenny Kunene
Metropolitan Trading Company

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has denied having links to a company that will sign on the dotted line to secure the the multimillion-rand deal.

JOHANNESBURG - A company with ties to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is poised to land a lucrative deal to take over the City of Joburg’s vast broadband network.

Two months ago, the Metropolitan Trading Company (MTC) - the municipal-owned entity that runs the Johannesburg Broadband Network (JBN) - was repositioned under the city’s Transport Department, which is led by the PA’s Deputy President Kenny Kunene.

This comes with a nebulous deal brewing in the background.

The deal is part of an “Enhanced Business Model” - or EBM - strategy that would see a private company called Digitalwave Length Investments (DWLI) purchase the (JBN) from the MTC for R950 million.

ALSO READ:

- Steve Motale hoisted to helm of CoJ's broadband company that's up for R900m At the same time, DWLI will also score a lucrative contract to sell the city the attached services for the next 12 years - at a total cost of at least R1.8 billion - before returning the asset.

And one of DWLI’s directors is Ndhaveseleni Moholi, whose father - Mashudu Elphus Tshivhase - is listed as the director of a company called Talirex along with PA leader Gayton McKenzie.

The company was registered in 2011.

Tshivhase has denied impropriety - admitting Moholi is his daughter and that he and McKenzie registered a business together but said it never traded and that they’ve never seen one another since.

“Many years ago, I was introduced unsolicited - by two of my employees at the time - to Mr Gayton McKenzie to consider forming a business,” he said. “I have had no communication whatsoever with Mr Gayton McKenzie ever since on any level. To be perfectly frank I have absolutely no recollection of even the name of that entity.”

He further said he knew of DWLI but had “no involvement whatsoever therein”.

“And I have little to no intimate knowledge of the ‘deal’,” he added.

“I know DWLI is in IT. I know my daughter is involved in that company. I have an awareness through my daughter that DWLI is involved in a tender process in the City of Johannesburg.”

McKenzie said the same thing and that the company they had envisaged forming was a virtual phone network.

He said he pulled out of the deal after learning the idea wasn’t new.

“I never did any business with that guy, if he walked in the street, I would not even know him. I don’t know why I’ve not resigned from that company; I think it went into liquidation. There was no bank account even as far as I'm concerned … It never got off the ground,” he said adamantly that he was not “linked”.

McKenzie further insisted he knew nothing about DWLI's appointment.

“I don’t know Ms Moholi, I just know the father … I’ve never even spoken to this guy except in one meeting,” he said.

Eyewitness News did not put it to McKenzie that Tshivhase was Moholi’s father.

Of the recent repositioning of the MTC under Transport, meanwhile, McKenzie said it was agreed the party would get the entity and that it was voted for in council.

“It was voted for in council, you can’t just move an entity. They can’t come and say this was voted [for] in the dead of night”.

Questions put to Moholi through DWLI, meanwhile, were unanswered with the company declining to comment on the matter and saying that “this seems to be in essence a political agenda and Transport has asked us not to comment and to avail ourselves, with documents, at a press conference”.


This article first appeared on EWN : Denial and cloudiness surround PA-linked deal to sell CoJ’s broadband network




