



John Maytham speaks to Carol Paton, News24 Journalist.

Paton wrote an article for News24 where she said that Transnet’s ‘iron ladies’ have lost their political cover.

The ‘iron ladies’ she is referring to are CEO Portia Derby and Transnet Freight Rail's (TFR) CEO Sizakele Mzimela.

RELATED: How long before Transnet collapses and goes completely off the rails?

She says that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has been shielding these two from criticism for years, as he was the one to appoint them.

He has worked with both of them for a long time and they have good working relationships. Carol Paton, Journalist - News24

However, she says that neither of them have the right experience or skills to take on these roles.

RELATED: Transnet seeking state intervention after 'heart-breaking' spike in cable theft

After years of disastrous performance at Transnet, this has finally become abundantly clear.

Portia Derby. Picture: Aurecon Group.

Unfortunately, it is very late in the day. Carol Paton, Journalist - News24

It is very clear that they were not on top of things. Carol Paton, Journalist - News24

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet, TFR CEOs lose political cover: ‘They CLEARLY weren't on top of things’