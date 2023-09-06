Happy 51st birthday, Idris Elba! Fun facts you probably didn’t know about him





There is no question that Idris Elba is an icon.

The British actor is widely loved for his roles in 'Thor', 'Luther', 'Fast & Furious' and so many more (seriously, the list is endless).

To celebrate his 51st birthday, here are seven fun facts you probably didn’t know about him:

He was on the Office

Elba made a guest appearance on 'The Office' in 2008.

He played Michael Scott’s new boss Charles Miner in the show’s fifth season.

Happy birthday to the VP of the Northeast, Idris Elba! #TheOffice pic.twitter.com/tvQVjTNteO ' Prime Video Singapore (@primevideosg) September 6, 2023

Musician

Elba wears many hats, actor, director, and even musician.

That’s right, the action hero is a talented and successful singer, rapper and DJ.

He launched his own record label in 2018 called 7Wallace Music.

Elba also played a set at Coachella in 2019.

He goes way back with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Elba have a long-standing friendship.

At the age of 16 he received a grant from Harry’s charity which helped him kickstart his career.

He later became an ambassador for the charity and in turn, befriended Harry and Megan Markle.

Bonus fact, years later Elba took responsibility for the music at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018.

Not a UK Prince putting in his request for a groovy dance move song from his R&B DJ, Idris Elba!😍 How cool is that! pic.twitter.com/VkVZbMLQ6Y ' #SussexSpartanMegHive🇬🇧Willy The Peg (@KajolMomento) December 17, 2022

He’s married

Sorry ladies, the Brit is taken!

Elba married model and activist Sabrina Dhowre in 2019.

The pair reportedly met at a jazz bar in Canada in 2017 and well… the rest is history.

He has two kids

Another title under Elba’s belt is that of father.

He is the father of two daughters, Isan and Winston, from previous relationships.

Idris Elba's teenage daughter is giving him a thumbs up for his red carpet fashion: https://t.co/ypNrUB0Z8u pic.twitter.com/4xp4ZpAc6Z ' FOX Cinemas (@FOXCinemas) August 1, 2017

He almost (allegedly) played James Bond

Speculation around who would take up the role of the next James Bond post-Daniel Craig often included Elba.

While nothing was confirmed, I don’t think anyone would object to seeing him kicking butt in a tuxedo.

He’s a kickboxer and MMA fighter

In his 2017 documentary 'Idris Elba: Fighter' we got to learn about Elba’s year-long kickboxing and MMA training journey.

He later ended up winning his first professional kickboxing match.

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 51st birthday, Idris Elba! Fun facts you probably didn’t know about him