[LISTEN] How tax bargaining can help citizens get accountability from government





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sansia Blackmore, Senior Lecturer at African Tax Institute in the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences at the University of Pretoria.

Earlier this year Blackmore wrote an opinion piece where she raised the question of South Africans using bargaining power to negotiate a better social contract.

This has been done in eThekwini where residents have been withholding rates and taxes and placing them in a holding account until the municipality improves its services.

This essentially forces political leadership to perform in order to receive funding.

Blackmore is not advocating for a tax revolt, but rather a leveraging of bargaining power.

She says that we have been driven into a situation where we have very limited options to demand accountability from government.

She adds that tax bargaining is an unknown concept among South Africans.

Photo: Pixabay.com

I do not see what is happening in Westville as a tax revolt… I see this as an attempt to bargain. Dr Sansia Blackmore, Senior Lecturer at African Tax Institute in the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences - University of Pretoria

Because of the reciprocity of taxes, taxpayers can bargain, but then there has to be that civic space. The government has got to be willing to come to the table and negotiate. Dr Sansia Blackmore, Senior Lecturer at African Tax Institute in the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences - University of Pretoria

