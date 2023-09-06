Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it'
Miley Cyrus' Bangerz Tour was filled with a life-sized tongue which the singer used to slide onto the stage.
People were dressed as furries, cartoon characters, chickens and there were big puppets, oversized beds, extravagant outfits and more...
But no one wanted to pay for this production or her "outlandish ideas" as she called them.
Cyrus said that she funded her Bangerz Tour herself because it was meant to be "an investment" in herself.
The tour ended up being the 16th highest-grossing tour of the year, earning $62.9 million... which Cyrus saw no return on investment, financially.
Watch Cyrus explain this one in an interview with E! News.
So why did Cyrus fund this tour all by herself?
The 'Flowers' hitmaker said that she did it for her fans because it's what they "deserved."
I didn’t make a dime on this tour because I wanted it to be excellent, and when everyone kept saying ‘why are you doing this? You are going to do, like, a hundred shows and you are not going to make any money?' I said there is no one I would rather invest in than myself. I paid for it all to make it exactly what I and the fans deserved.Miley Cyrus, Singer
Sometimes, it's not all about the money... for some artists!
This article first appeared on KFM : Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it'
Source : Miley Cyrus - Image by Eva Rinaldi Flickr
More from Entertainment
Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media
The viral video, showing Titch out with friends, caused shock and confusion amongst fans.Read More
A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea
Stomach-turning footage has gone viral since a plane made a u-turn from take-off as a passenger had explosive diarrhoea mid-air.Read More
Elon Musk 'stayed up all night' after buying Twitter/X, says ex
What does a billionaire do after a life-changing purchase? If you're Elon Musk, you do this, surprisingly...Read More
[PICS] Kanye West caught with pants down in 'intimate act' with 'wife' in Italy
West and Censori are reportedly under police investigation after a picture shows them in a seemingly erotic public act.Read More
Happy 56th birthday, Macy Gray! Look back at some of her surprising movie roles
Did you know that soulful singer Macy Gray is also a talented actress?Read More
The Rolling Stones rolls out first new album in 18 years on YouTube at 3.30 pm
The legendary rock band will livestream their latest studio album, 'Hackney Diamonds', on YouTube with Jimmy Fallon later today.Read More
[WATCH] Unidentified Jack Russell goes viral for 'heading a ball like Ronaldo'
Yes, this doggo was having a ball.Read More
Shaka iLembe will return to screens for season 2!
The massively popular award-winning show will return to DStv for season 2.Read More
Happy 72nd birthday, Michael Keaton... AKA the OG Batman
Yes, Batman turns 72-years-old today.Read More