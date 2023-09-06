Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it'





Miley Cyrus' Bangerz Tour was filled with a life-sized tongue which the singer used to slide onto the stage.

People were dressed as furries, cartoon characters, chickens and there were big puppets, oversized beds, extravagant outfits and more...

But no one wanted to pay for this production or her "outlandish ideas" as she called them.

Cyrus said that she funded her Bangerz Tour herself because it was meant to be "an investment" in herself.

The tour ended up being the 16th highest-grossing tour of the year, earning $62.9 million... which Cyrus saw no return on investment, financially.

So why did Cyrus fund this tour all by herself?

The 'Flowers' hitmaker said that she did it for her fans because it's what they "deserved."

I didn’t make a dime on this tour because I wanted it to be excellent, and when everyone kept saying ‘why are you doing this? You are going to do, like, a hundred shows and you are not going to make any money?' I said there is no one I would rather invest in than myself. I paid for it all to make it exactly what I and the fans deserved. Miley Cyrus, Singer

Sometimes, it's not all about the money... for some artists!

