French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

At the end of August it was announced that pupils would be banned from wearing the abaya (a long Muslim robe) in France's state-run schools as of 4 September.

France reportedly believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws.

On Monday, 298 girls arrived at school wearing the banned piece of religious attire.

While most of the girls agreed to change, 67 refused and were sent home.

French state schools sends home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas / Wikimedia Commons: Giuseppe Pinto

RELATED: CPT teen's medal win marred by hijab controversy at Judo Championships

Interpretation is kinda everything with this. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.