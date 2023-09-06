French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
At the end of August it was announced that pupils would be banned from wearing the abaya (a long Muslim robe) in France's state-run schools as of 4 September.
France reportedly believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws.
On Monday, 298 girls arrived at school wearing the banned piece of religious attire.
While most of the girls agreed to change, 67 refused and were sent home.
Interpretation is kinda everything with this.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
