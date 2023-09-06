2023 Rugby World Cup: Is the SABC robbing us or is MultiChoice being selfish?
John Maytham speaks to Uyanda Siyotula, the Coordinator of the Support Public Broadcasting Coalition, about the SABC's decision not to enter into a sub-licensing agreement with SuperSport to air the 2023 Rugby World Cup games.
Listen to the discussion below.
Local rugby fans are still fuming over the fact that the SABC will not be broadcasting the 2023 Rugby World Cup games which kicks off on Friday, 8 September.
The SABC is refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games.
The games will only be available on SuperSport Grandstand and Rugby channels on the most expensive DStv Premium package.
Siyotula says that the decision is not only about the amount of money, but it's also about specific undisclosed terms and conditions that the SABC could not agree to.
SuperSport and MultiChoice can't give it [broadcasting rights] away for free but they could go back to the negotiating table and reconsider the terms and conditions because it's millions and millions of people that's going to miss out on this very important tournament.Uyanda Siyotula, Coordinator - Support Public Broadcasting Coalition
Siyatula adds that the consequences of this decision do not serve the public's interest.
People of South Africa are going to miss out on games that actually bring the nation together. It's selfish for MultiChoice to do this because they really are concerned about making money instead of serving the public interest.Uyanda Siyotula, Coordinator - Support Public Broadcasting Coalition
Maytham provides food for thought by asking, why can't the SABC consider broadcasting just the South African teams' games?
Is there a moral obligation for SuperSport or MultiChoice to lower the price for broadcasting rights or give it away to the SABC for free when they paid what they needed to for it?
The first game kicks off on Friday and sees New Zealand take on France while the Springboks take on Scotland on Sunday, 10 September.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 2023 Rugby World Cup: Is the SABC robbing us or is MultiChoice being selfish?
