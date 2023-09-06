How global pharmaceutical actors 'bullied' SA with hefty COVID-19 vaccine prices
JOHANNESBURG - A multi-stakeholder analysis of contracts South Africa entered into for its COVID-19 vaccines has revealed how the country was apparently forced to overpay for the life-saving jabs.
In 2021, the Health Justice Initiative (HJI) lodged an application with the Department of Health seeking access to the contracts.
The application was, however, refused with the department citing “confidential agreements” as the reason.
The HJI then turned to the Pretoria High Court, and it ruled in its favour in August - leaving the department with no option but to hand the contracts over.
So far, the department has handed over four contracts and agreements. And after studying them, the HJI and a multi-stakeholder group had clear analysis of the contents.
They said they found evidence of “pharmaceutical bullying” and “heavy-handedness” on the part of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations.
They added that the terms and conditions are “overwhelmingly one-sided and favour multinational corporations” and that J&J - for example - ultimately charged South Africa $10 a dose; 15% more than what countries in the European Union paid.
The contracts, they further explained, show “how much power was put into the hands of private-sector actors and how few options governments had, when acting alone, in the middle of a pandemic”.
Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, said it had "supported and worked closely with South Africa in every phase of our response to the pandemic".
"We supplied our vaccine to South Africa at our final global price of $7.50 per dose, transferred our technology to Aspen Pharmacare in Gqeberha to enable the local fill and finish of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and later enabled Aspen to manufacture, market and sell its own COVID-19 vaccine, 'Aspenovax'," the company said.
"In addition, we advocated for and supported the donation of hundreds of millions of vaccine doses by the US Government, EU Member States, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand to COVAX to under-resourced countries. To date, more than 85% of our doses have been delivered to low- and middle-income countries."
The company added that it had also made sure South Africa played "a pivotal role" in its clinical programme and helped make its vaccine available to some 500,000 frontline workers in the country via the SISONKE implementation study.
*This story has been edited to reflect J&J’s statement.
This article first appeared on EWN : How global pharmaceutical actors 'bullied' SA with hefty COVID-19 vaccine prices
Source : AFP
