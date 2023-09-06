Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?)





Clarence Ford is joined by lawyer Hans-Jurie Moolman of Moolman and Pienaar Inc to discuss the legalities of rates boycotts being seen by some as 'The Middle Class Revolt' against poor service delivery.

Last month Wayne Duvenage CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) predicted that rates boycotts, like the ones seen in Durban recently, would soon become common place in South Africa.

Poor service delivery was at the heart of the action launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro in KwaZulu-Natal.

"It's going to become a more regular thing as we see the degradation of service delivery and these rising costs that come from the municipalities who just keep pushing up the values of properties well above inflation," said Duvenage at the time.

Going back over a decade, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in 2011 that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayer groups to refuse to pay their rates.

But what if, counters host Clarence Ford, you are being charged for refuse removal or sewage, and you are not getting that service, why can't you withhold payment?

Moolman explains that in some countries, not paying your rates can land you with a criminal record, but not in South Africa.

In our country, it's not the case. So it would be unlawful, it would simply not attract a criminal prosecution. Hans-Jurie Moolman, Director - Moolman and Pienaar Inc.

What may happen if you withhold tax or you don't pay tax...it will not stop the municipality from pursuing legal action to recover those rates. Hans-Jurie Moolman, Director - Moolman and Pienaar Inc.

There is an important distinction to be made between rates and consumption charges. Rates are not directly related to a specific service. Hans-Jurie Moolman, Director - Moolman and Pienaar Inc.

There is a statutory duty imposed on municipalities to collect these rates and services... Hans-Jurie Moolman, Director - Moolman and Pienaar Inc.

