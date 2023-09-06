ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The ATM wants the national assembly to vote in secret on whether or not suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be removed from office.
ATM has been a supporter of Mkhwebane during the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
On Tuesday, there was much back and forth on whether she was still suspended, as her seven-year term is set to end in just over a month.
ATM argues that if there is an open vote, certain political parties will coerce their members on how to vote.
We are seeing a strange phenomenon where members of parliament are taking directives elsewhere and not from the prescripts of law and the constitution… this undermines the integrity of members or parliament.Zama Ntshona, ATM Spokesperson
Ntshona says that they believe the suspension of Mkhwebane is politically motivated.
You cannot have an individual who has an over 95% success rate as far as case load is concerned, and gives you two clean audits, and say that is the individual who must be subjected to a fitness to hold office.Zama Ntshona, ATM Spokesperson
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
