Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?





Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores the issue on The Money Show.

It's become commonplace for security guards at business parks or residential estates to ask you to produce your driver's license, which they then proceed to scan before lifting the boom.

Is this justified?

And, considering the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), do we have the right to refuse to hand over this piece of personal identification?

Image by F. Muhammad on Pixabay

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler decided to follow up after spotting the following tweet about the potential dangers of just handing over your driver's license:

"Do you know that every time you let security guards scan your SA license card barcode, you're giving them a perfect digital starter kit of information for identity theft?"

According to POPIA, you are within your rights to submit a Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) to any company or property owner employing security that scans your data, Aaron (@LibertarianZA) goes on.

"The DSR must provide information on what data they have for you, how it is stored and retained. The organisation must provide this information by law."

He suggests that consumers consider a campaign to submit a request every time this happens, until we receive assurances that those handling the data have no access to it, that it is stored securely, that it is deleted after a period and that It cannot be used for any other purpose.

In its response, South Africa's Information Regulator (IR) said it would be meeting with the Private Security Industry Authority (PSIRA) and the Community Scheme Ombudsman Services (CSOS) to deal with these matters.

IR spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi told Knowler they did in fact meet with CSOC and the engagement on the issue is "ongoing".

She said a meeting with PSIRA is also in the pipeline to discuss the growing concern from data subjects (people) "who feel that their personal information is being over-processed when entering the gated communities. “

The regulator is also researching the use of CCTV and processing of personal information in this regard.

Zondi had the following info for consumers opposed to their licences being scanned:

A data subject has the right to object to the processing of their personal information, and they also have the right to ask and be informed as to how their personal information will be used, stored and for how long. The data subject may then choose to disclose their information or not. Nomzamo Zondi, Spokesperson - Information Regulator

However, opting for this choice means the person could be denied access to the estate or complex.

“We encourage them to understand their right to choose not to disclose their personal information, and the right to know what their information will be used for, and how will it be safeguarded."

If there is any contravention by the responsible parties, you should lodge a complaint with the regulator Zondi said.

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?