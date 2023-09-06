Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explores the issue on The Money Show.
It's become commonplace for security guards at business parks or residential estates to ask you to produce your driver's license, which they then proceed to scan before lifting the boom.
Is this justified?
And, considering the provisions of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), do we have the right to refuse to hand over this piece of personal identification?
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler decided to follow up after spotting the following tweet about the potential dangers of just handing over your driver's license:
"Do you know that every time you let security guards scan your SA license card barcode, you're giving them a perfect digital starter kit of information for identity theft?"
According to POPIA, you are within your rights to submit a Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) to any company or property owner employing security that scans your data, Aaron (@LibertarianZA) goes on.
RELATED: How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
"The DSR must provide information on what data they have for you, how it is stored and retained. The organisation must provide this information by law."
He suggests that consumers consider a campaign to submit a request every time this happens, until we receive assurances that those handling the data have no access to it, that it is stored securely, that it is deleted after a period and that It cannot be used for any other purpose.
Do you know that every time you let security guards scan your SA license card barcode, you're giving them a perfect digital starter kit of information for identity theft?' Aaron (@LibertarianZA) August 22, 2023
That barcode even includes an image of your face.
And yet the organisations that employ these systems don't…
In its response, South Africa's Information Regulator (IR) said it would be meeting with the Private Security Industry Authority (PSIRA) and the Community Scheme Ombudsman Services (CSOS) to deal with these matters.
IR spokesperson Nomzamo Zondi told Knowler they did in fact meet with CSOC and the engagement on the issue is "ongoing".
She said a meeting with PSIRA is also in the pipeline to discuss the growing concern from data subjects (people) "who feel that their personal information is being over-processed when entering the gated communities. “
The regulator is also researching the use of CCTV and processing of personal information in this regard.
Zondi had the following info for consumers opposed to their licences being scanned:
A data subject has the right to object to the processing of their personal information, and they also have the right to ask and be informed as to how their personal information will be used, stored and for how long. The data subject may then choose to disclose their information or not.Nomzamo Zondi, Spokesperson - Information Regulator
However, opting for this choice means the person could be denied access to the estate or complex.
“We encourage them to understand their right to choose not to disclose their personal information, and the right to know what their information will be used for, and how will it be safeguarded."
If there is any contravention by the responsible parties, you should lodge a complaint with the regulator Zondi said.
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/10/06/04/33/townhouse-check-point-2821966_1280.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising
Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!Read More
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share
The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year.Read More
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways'
Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers should be seen in context, warns Nedbank's Nicky Weimar.Read More
Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs
Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people.Read More
Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday explained the current ramp-up to stage six load shedding was due to increased planned maintenance, combined with unplanned generation trips on MondayRead More
Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding
As we creep back into higher stages of loadshedding, the City of Cape Town has ambitious plans to improve the electricity supply.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising
Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Large surgical tool found in woman's painful tummy months after baby delivery
A dinner-plate-sized surgical tool was found in a woman's body 18 months after delivering her baby via c-section in New Zealand.Read More
Stephen King says anti-vaxxers are not ‘going to like’ his new book
'Holly' follows a private investigator who looks into a string of disappearances during the height of the pandemic.Read More
How did plants first evolve into all different shapes and sizes?
We mapped a billion years of plant history to find out.Read More
Google turns 25: The revolution of information access, but will it survive AI?
Look at how our access to information has changed through the decades.Read More
Happy 51st birthday, Idris Elba! Fun facts you probably didn’t know about him
Idris Elba is also a musician? Here are some facts you probably didn’t know about the Brit.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 5 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know about changing your name and surname
Relebogile Mabotja kicks off the first episode of her new series on things you can do at Home Affairs .Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising
Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!Read More
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can
The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.Read More
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise
Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.Read More
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old?
The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?Read More
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves
Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA
The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran.Read More
What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?
If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?Read More
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?
'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions
This means that all Sassa beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards can now access their grants immediately.Read More
City officials, police involved in hijacking buildings in Joburg metro, says CoJ
At least 20 people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon during a sting operation in the west of Johannesburg.Read More
Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses
In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the national health department outlining some changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide, including the ban of headscarves for nurses while on duty.Read More
KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's killing.Read More
There's a need for spiritual rebuilding in Joburg after CBD fire - Makhubele
Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele joined a prayer walk, which was led by religious leaders on Wednesday, around the Marshalltown building that went up in flames last week.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?)
In 2011, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayers to refuse to pay their rates.Read More