Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022





Motheo Khoaripe interviews RMB economist Siobhan Redford on The Money Show.

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022 into the second quarter of this year.

The Index registered a level of 33 in the third quarter, up from 27 in Q2.

However the challenges posed by relatively high interest rates, the resultant strain on consumers, and social unrest meant that business activity remained constrained said the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).

What is encouragingly is that the slight reprieve in the incidence of loadshedding provided support to some firms, especially in manufacturing.

The second quarter survey was conducted between 16 and 31 August 2023. It covered just over 1 000 senior executives in the building, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, and motor trade sectors.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets more detail from RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

The release of the BCI numbers comes on the heels of an improvement in GDP, but Redford points out that in both cases South Africa is coming off a low base.

Both in terms of GDP and business confidence it is what you'd call a gradual improvement, but really and truly taking us from a very weak position to start off with. Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

In terms of GDP, yes we have avoided a technical recession - but the growth over the last two quarters has been miniscule, almost flat... Then adding to this we have this improvement in the Business Confidence Index for the third quarter, but it tells us still that only one out of three - a minority - of business executives are happy with business conditions. Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB

Redford notes that the biggest improvement in the BCI was in the retail sector, which moved from 20 index points (a really big drop in the second quarter) to 32.

"Again, this is sitting in line with our headline number and really is saying that one in three executives in the retail sector are satisfied, which is better than the one in five it was a quarter ago."

Driving this she feels, even though interest rates are still high, is the belief that there is a good chance they may have peaked.

Also boosting the retail outlook to some extent is the fact that we've seen lower inflation, in fact coming into the midpoint of the Reserve Bank's target during the third quarter.

