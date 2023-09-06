There's a need for spiritual rebuilding in Joburg after CBD fire - Makhubele
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele said there's a need for spiritual rebuilding in the city following the deadly fire at a hijacked building.
Makhubele joined a prayer walk, which was led by religious leaders on Wednesday, around the building that went up in flames last week.
At least 77 people were killed when a blaze erupted at a hijacked building on Delvers Street in the city centre.
Makhubele said there'd been calls from faith-based organisations to have a memorial walk for those who lost their lives.
"What intrigued me about them is that they came to my office asking very difficult questions, saying 'we cannot still keep praying, number one, perhaps for people that are incompetent in their positions, number two, people that are negligent in their duties. We want answers, we want to understand what we are facing as the city of Johannesburg.'"
