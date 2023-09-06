KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police say they’re making progress in investigating the murder of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.
They’ve confirmed that the murder weapon, getaway car and possible "spotters" had been identified.
The pair were shot and killed on the popular Florida Road in Durban, in February this year.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioners spoke to journalists during an inter-ministerial committee briefing on Wednesday.
KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's killing.
"We've downloaded more than 25 cellphones already as we speak and the team is analysing every communication on those cellphones."
He also said that police had also identified vehicles used on the night of the murder.
"We’ve identified a couple of vehicles used - some of the vehicles were used as getaway, some were as spotters and some of the vehicles used by people after the fact that we suspect that they are suspects in this."
Mkhwanazi also confirmed that police had found the gun that was used to kill AKA and Tibz.
"We’ve identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot Mr Forbes on that evening."
Although there isn’t a timeline yet, he said arrests were imminent.
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
