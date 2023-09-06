Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses
CAPE TOWN - The Islamic Medical Association (IMA) said it feels as if the Islamic religion was under attack by the Health Department's proposed dress code policy for nurses.
In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the Health Department's director-general that outlined some of the changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide.
One of those changes is the ban on headscarves for nurses while on duty.
The association's nursing director Haniefa Allee said the proposed changes did not take into account the cultural and religious significance of the head scarves.
In a similar case a few years ago, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was forced to amend its religious dress policy to accommodate the wearing of headscarves with military uniform.
This after Major Fatima Isaacs' legal team took the matter to court when she was told that the wearing of the scarf was against the SANDF's dress policy.
Allee said the nursing profession thrives on diversity by embracing broad cultural and religious backgrounds of its practitioners.
"So we would ask that, and actually state categorically, that our cultural beliefs need to be understood."
The Health Department said the policy was being reviewed to accommodate all inputs, including religious considerations.
This article first appeared on EWN : Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36768647_a-doctor.html
