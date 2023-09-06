City officials, police involved in hijacking buildings in Joburg metro, says CoJ
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said several high-profile individuals, including city officials and police officers, are involved in the hijacking of buildings in the metro.
At least 20 people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon during a sting operation in the west of Johannesburg.
It’s understood that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) property which had been earmarked to temporarily house those affected by the Marshalltown fire was in the process of being illegally occupied.
READ: Death toll from Joburg CBD fire rises to 77
During the operation, police intercepted several workers who had already started construction on the site.
Acting Chief of Police, Angie Mokasi, said among those handcuffed was a bogus landlord who claimed to own the property, while several individuals are being investigated.
"It's businessmen, police from SAPS, a colonel, who is involved. He signed the attendance register of the minutes that discussed the taking over of this place. At the moment, we have one person who claimed that this is his property. We found him on-site. He is one of 20 people that has been arrested."
This article first appeared on EWN : City officials, police involved in hijacking buildings in Joburg metro, says CoJ
More from Local
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions
This means that all Sassa beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards can now access their grants immediately.Read More
Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses
In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the national health department outlining some changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide, including the ban of headscarves for nurses while on duty.Read More
KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's killing.Read More
There's a need for spiritual rebuilding in Joburg after CBD fire - Makhubele
Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele joined a prayer walk, which was led by religious leaders on Wednesday, around the Marshalltown building that went up in flames last week.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?)
In 2011, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayers to refuse to pay their rates.Read More