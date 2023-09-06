



JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg said several high-profile individuals, including city officials and police officers, are involved in the hijacking of buildings in the metro.

At least 20 people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon during a sting operation in the west of Johannesburg.

It’s understood that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) property which had been earmarked to temporarily house those affected by the Marshalltown fire was in the process of being illegally occupied.

During the operation, police intercepted several workers who had already started construction on the site.

Acting Chief of Police, Angie Mokasi, said among those handcuffed was a bogus landlord who claimed to own the property, while several individuals are being investigated.

"It's businessmen, police from SAPS, a colonel, who is involved. He signed the attendance register of the minutes that discussed the taking over of this place. At the moment, we have one person who claimed that this is his property. We found him on-site. He is one of 20 people that has been arrested."

This article first appeared on EWN : City officials, police involved in hijacking buildings in Joburg metro, says CoJ