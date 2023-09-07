Deputy Minister calls for pregnant women who drink to be charged with a crime





John Maytham interviews Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Mental Health, Alcohol, Substance Abuse and Tobacco Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (MRC).

According to a 2021 study, South Africa has the highest recorded prevalence of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

While the disorder present in various ways, common characteristics include:

Speech and language delays

Poor memory

Vision or hearing problems

Heart, kidney or bone problems

Learning disabilities

International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness is observed annually on 9 September and is aimed at preventing the negative consequences of alcohol abuse whilst pregnant.

On Wednesday, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu called for women who drink while pregnant to face criminal charges, while speaking at an event to raise awareness of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

Parry says that charging women who drink while pregnant isn't a sensible solution.

He adds that the money used to charge these women would be better spent on alternative methods or treatments that have been proven to cut down drinking.

Parry believes that, in South Africa, alcohol is affordable and accessible and we have lots of marketing that glamorises drinking.

There is no 'appropriate' amount of alcohol that can be safely consumed by a pregnant individual, and Perry argues it should be avoided altogether.

As far as I know, there is no evidence that that kind of incarceration is an effective policy. Professor Charles Parry – South African Medical Research Council

Less intense intervention has been found to be effective. Professor Charles Parry – South African Medical Research Council

