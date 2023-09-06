No money for new players makes Kaitano Tembo's job at Richards Bay even harder





Robert Marawa speaks to Kaitano Tembo, head coach of Richards Bay F.C.

It's been a tough start to his tenure as head coach of Richards Bay F.C, but Kaitano Tembo remains confident of turning things around the Kwa-Zulu Natal club.

The 53-year-old former SuperSport United coach took over at Richards Bay during the off season, having been without a job since leaving Sekhukhune United in November last year.

Tembo's last role was with Sekhukhune, making the current job at Richards Bay his third club as a PSL head coach.

The Zimbabwean's return to the coaches dugout two months ago has however proved to be a difficult task, with Richards Bay remaining winless in their opening five games, suffering three defeats and scrambling two draws to sit in 15th place on the PSL table, with two points from a possible fifteen.

Richards Bay are on a run of nine matches without a win in all competitions, with their miserable run stretching back to last season.

But that's the very reason why Tembo was brought in, to turn things around for the Natal Rich Boyz.

I want to play more effective football, with a lot of energy, and I've seen that from the past three games. So, that has been a huge motivating factor for me. Kaitano Tembo, Richards Bay F.C coach

The PSL transfer window only closes on September 22, so teams still have time following the international break to secure the services of players on a permanent deal or on loan.

But Tembo says he'll have to make-do with the players currently at his disposal, as the club doesn't have the resources to strengthen the squad.

Unfortunately we've got to do with what we have at the moment. I think what we need is a lot of coaching to try and improve the players that we have to get them to a better level. Kaitano Tembo, Richards Bay F.C coach

We don't have the finances to go out there and try and get players. We just have to work with the players that we have, and make sure that we are positive. We believe in them, and try and get the best out of them, then we'll get the results, hopefully. Kaitano Tembo, Richards Bay F.C coach

Tembo admits that his team lacks experience, and needs to be strengthened in order for them to improve and start winning again.

Richards Bay are in the relegation zone, two points clear of bottom club Cape Town Spurs, but four points adrift of fellow KZN-side AmaZulu.

Tembo says he was hopeful of securing at least one player on a loan deal, but nothing has materialised.

I had a conversation with the chairman regarding that, because I thought that we needed probably someone who's more experienced, especially in attack to give us probably the goals that we're looking for. But at the same time, if you look at it, the players that you want come with a huge package. Kaitano Tembo, Richards Bay F.C coach

Richards Bay travel to Swallows in their next fixture (15 September) after the international break, followed by a home game against Chippa United (19 September).

