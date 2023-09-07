Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Business

Raymond Ackerman dies at 92

7 September 2023 7:14 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Pick n Pay
Raymond Ackerman

Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African".

JOHANNESBURG - Raymond Ackerman has passed away.

The entrepreneur, visionary and humanitarian died at the age of 92.

In an X [formely Twitter] post on Thursday morning, Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African".

Added Pick n Pay: "Our country has lost a brilliant patriot who always saw a positive future for South Africa."

In a detailed statement, also issued on Thursday morning, Pick n Pay said that “from the outset, [Raymond Ackerman] - considered one of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs - lived by the core values that the customer is queen and that doing good is good business”.

The group added that he was always dedicated “to giving customers the best possible products, the best possible value, and the best possible service in his stores”.

Pick n Pay also highlighted how he would stop and ask customers walking home with shopping bags from rival stores why they had not shopped at Pick n Pay.

However, he was “about much more than shopping,” said Pick n Pay, describing him as “a compassionate employer and a committed philanthropist”.

He was “a man of the people,” the group noted, who was “never too busy or too proud to make time for others”.


This article first appeared on EWN : Raymond Ackerman dies at 92




Pick n Pay
Raymond Ackerman

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
