'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
John Maytham speaks with Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Hill-Lewis gave Ramaphosa until the end of August to create a joint working committee to deal with railway devolution.
The City says they have briefed their lawyers to lodge this dispute.
RELATED: (LISTEN) Prasa CEO on state of rail: 'A recovery build is fully underway'
The President said in the national assembly that there was consultation behind the scenes with all the metros, but Hill-Lewis says they are unaware of anything taking place.
He says the City has tried to get this consultation underway but has received no response.
Now we have to try and force a reply and force this process to start.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
RELATED: CoCT calls on Ramaphosa to fast-track passenger rail devolution
I have to generously assume that the Department of Transport has given the President that answer and he does not know that, in fact, there is no progress behind the scenes.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
The Mayor says that after the Cabinet committed to devolving rail to capable metros, no progress has been made.
We are in the weird position where the national cabinet has decided on something, and it has just gone totally quiet.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
We will keep knocking on the door until it opens.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
