702 Drive with John Perlman
Entertainment

Happy 80th birthday, Gloria Gaynor! The story of her disco hit ‘I Will Survive’

7 September 2023 11:16 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The massive hit almost didn't make it to the studio if it wasn't for Gloria Gaynor's passion.

Gloria Gaynor celebrates her milestone 80th birthday today (7 September),

The iconic and soulful singer is famous for her disco era in the 70’s and 80’s.

The two-time Grammy winner is best known for her hit I Will Survive – the disco song to beat all disco songs, and the ultimate karaoke tune.

But, how did the hit song come about? Here's what we know...

Who wrote ‘I Will Survive’?

Freddie Perren and Dino Fekaris wrote the hit song.

Fekaris wrote many songs for Gaynor while Perren was part of the team that wrote The Jackson 5 hits I Want You Back and ABC.

What is the song about?

Over the years the song has taken on different meanings for different people, such as a female-empowerment tune and moving on after a bad relationship.

For Fekaris, it was about getting fired from Motown Record, Song Facts reports.

"I was an unemployed songwriter contemplating my fate. I turned the TV on, and there it was: a song I had written for a movie theme titled Generation was playing right then."

“I took that as an omen that things were going to work out for me. I remember jumping up and down on the bed saying, 'I'm going to make it. I'm going to be a songwriter. I will survive!’"

Despite being a B-side, it was a massive hit

While I Will Survive turned out to be a massive hit, Gaynor’s record company wasn’t all that convinced in the beginning.

Speaking to Forbes, she says they refused to listen to it.

She, however, went ahead and recorded the track for her record’s B-side – A and B are the two sides of a record or cassette.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 80th birthday, Gloria Gaynor! The story of her disco hit 'I Will Survive'




7 September 2023 11:16 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

